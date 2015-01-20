Captains announced for 2015 Pro Bowl teams

Published: Jan 20, 2015 at 06:00 AM

The NFL held its coin toss leading up to the 2015 Pro Bowl on Tuesday, and NFL Media's Michael Irvin won.

Irvin, the Hall of Fame wide receiver, chose the pair of Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray and Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden as his captains. Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter in turn has Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt and Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

The captains are determined by being the players receiving the most votes among those no longer playing after the Divisional Round who are also healthy and participating. In this instance, Watt, the defensive player receiving the most votes, was paired with the offensive player receiving the second most votes and meeting the above criteria, which was Brown. The offensive player receiving the most votes and meeting the aforementioned requirements (Murray) was paired with Haden.

Carter will get to select first overall in the pre-selection Tuesday and in Wednesday's draft, which will air at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

For the second consecutive season, the Pro Bowl will be "unconferenced." Gone is the familiar AFC vs. NFC matchup that had existed since 1971. Instead, players were selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players. The Pro Bowl will be held Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

