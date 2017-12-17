Around the NFL

Captain Munnerlyn inactive for Panthers vs. Packers

Published: Dec 17, 2017 at 03:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Captain Munnerlyn won't play against Aaron Rodgers.

The Carolina Panthers cornerback is inactive for Sunday's tilt versus the Green Bay Packers, Bill Voth of the team's official website first reported.

The move comes four days after Munnerlyn walked out of practice after has reportedly been unhappy with his role at times this season.

Coach Ron Rivera said the veteran corner left practice for "personal" reasons. Munnerlyn told Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer on Thursday it was unrelated to playing time or his role with the team: "I got over it and now I'm ready to roll."

His role this week will be as a spectator as the Panthers take on the Packers in a game with big NFC playoff implications for both sides.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

