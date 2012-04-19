Capsules of 32 teams for NFL draft

LAST SEASON: Injuries and ineffectiveness across board led to huge step backward from seven-win season in 2010 that appeared to indicate franchise on the rise, costing coach Steve Spagnuolo and GM Billy Devaney their jobs. Offense was NFL's worst with or without QB Sam Bradford, who missed six games (high left ankle sprain), and finished with three linemen on injured reserve. Defense threatened dubious franchise record for yards allowed, special teams were inept. Rams had been set to pick first or second overall for fourth time in five seasons before new regime of coach Jeff Fisher and GM Les Snead pulled off huge deal with Redskins that landed them Washington's sixth overall pick and second-round pick this year plus first-rounders in 2013 and 2014.