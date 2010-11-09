Capers' creative blitz schemes make Packers' D dangerous

'Four weak' blitz (Diagram 1). Matthews (No. 52) is lined up as the outside linebacker opposite the right offensive tackle, and there are three receivers to his side. The running back (Felix Jones) is lined up on the opposite side and has his eye on No. 54 Brandon Chillar. If Chillar blitzes, then Jones blocks him; if Chillar drops, then Jones releases. The alignment and assignment of Jones tells the Packers that the center is going to block towards Matthews' side to give the Cowboys three blockers. If Green Bay brings four from that side -- and they will -- then inside receiver No. 3 is the "hot" receiver and the ball should be delivered quickly to him before the pressure gets there.