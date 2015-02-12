Around the NFL

Cap cuts could infuse receiver market with star power

Published: Feb 12, 2015 at 09:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Teams desperately in need of an upgrade at wide receiver are in luck this offseason.

This 2015 class is shaping up as a buyer's market, thanks in large part to a bevy of productive veterans potentially saturating the free agency process.

Even if Dez Bryant and Demaryius Thomas draw the franchise tag, as expected, our list of the Top 25 free agents includes Randall Cobb, Jeremy Maclin and Torrey Smith. Another pair of wide receivers, Michael Crabtree and Cecil Shorts, will be ranked in the top 50.

That's already a stronger pool than last year's, which included Eric Decker and Hakeem Nicks as big names.

By the start of the new league year on March 10, eight more high-profile wideouts could become available if they refuse to restructure their contracts.

1. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals: Scheduled to earn $15 million and occupy a prohibitive $23.6 million against the cap, Fitzgerald has been discussing a new contract with the Cardinals. The front office has put the onus on him to restructure in team-friendly fashion. Prior to a November MCL sprain, Fitzgerald generated a five-game stretch as impressive as any since his 2011 season. At 31 years old, he remains capable of No. 1 receiver production.

2. Percy Harvin, Jets: Will the new regime deem the mercurial, oft-injured Harvin worth $10.5 million plus the loss of a fourth-round draft pick? Doubtful. General manager Mike Maccagnan can cut Harvin without owing a dime or suffering a cap hit. Harvin, 26, still boasts game-breaking run-after-catch ability, but hasn't put together a half-season of good tape since late October of 2012.

3. Brandon Marshall, Bears: Marshall's $7.5 million salary becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster by the third day of the league year -- March 12. He received no assurances about his future after meeting with the new regime. Marshall turns 31 next month and is coming off a disappointing season. Perhaps more importantly, the recent scuttlebutt out of Chicago is that his behaviorrankled teammates and coaches last year. The rumor mill has connected the veteran receiver to former coordinator Marc Trestman, who landed in Baltimore.

4. Vincent Jackson, Buccaneers: Jackson was perhaps the most popular name at last season's trade deadline. He recently turned 32 years old and carries a $12.2 cap number for 2015. That number will likely have to be lowered for a rebuilding team with a litany of needs. The Eagles, Seahawks and Chiefs were among the teams interested in Jackson last October.

5. Mike Wallace, Dolphins: Due $9.85 million in 2015, Wallace's Miami future is up in the air after his self-benching in the season finale. The 28-year-old one-trick pony recently met with general manager Dennis Hickey, but nobody in the front office is willing to state that Wallace will be brought back for another season.

6. Dwayne Bowe, Chiefs: Already one of the NFL's most overpaid players over the past two years, Bowe is due an untenable $10.75 million. Thanks to a one-game suspension to start last season, that salary is no longer guaranteed, allowing the Chiefs to cut bait on an alleged No. 1 receiver who failed to find paydirt even once in 2014.

7. Greg Jennings, Vikings: Jennings, 31, is slated to earn $8.9 million while counting $11 million against the cap. That's a lot to pay for a wide receiver who hasn't topped 1,000 yards since 2010 and was outplayed by Charles Johnson down the stretch. Because the Vikingscan save $9 million, Jennings makes sense as a post-June 1 cut.

8. Marques Colston, Saints: Colston is due $6.9 million and is set to count nearly $10 million against an already tight Saints cap. After a disappointing, mistake-filled season, he's going to have to accept a pay cut to return to the Big Easy.

In addition to the established wide receivers listed above, NFL teams will be window-shopping for another strong group of draft prospects on the heels of last year's record-setting rookie class.

NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock just produced his Top 5 ranks for each position, featuring West Virginia's Kevin White and Alabama's Amari Cooper at wide receiver. Our friends at College Football 24/7 also released a list of wideouts and tight ends to watch at next week's NFL Scouting Combine.

As depressing as teams might find the quarterback market this offseason, the wide receiver options are as plentiful as ever.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the top 25 free agents and reacts to the latest news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Bengals' win over Jaguars on Thursday night

Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence each showcased their stellar arms and phenomenal potential, but it was Burrow who had the ball last and drove the Bengals to a victory, setting up kicker Evan McPherson for a 35-yard game-winning field goal in a 24-21 Cincinnati triumph.
news

Four things to watch for when Tom Brady, Buccaneers face off against Bill Belichick, Patriots 

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down four things to watch for as Tom Brady faces Bill Belichick for the first time in his career when the Buccaneers visit the Patriots.
news

Jaguars WR D.J. Chark out indefinitely after fracturing ankle vs. Bengals

The Jaguars' offense will be without one of its brightest stars for the foreseeable future.
news

Week 4 Thursday night inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar to perform at Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.
news

Von Miller on facing Ravens: Time for Broncos 'to show what we've got against a worthy opponent'

It's been a while since the Broncos were in a big game. They're in one this weekend against the Ravens and former MVP Lamar Jackson. It has Denver LB Von Miller telling his teammates "it's really like a playoff game."
news

Tom Brady on facing off against old Patriots friends: 'They know I want to kick their butt this week'

Tom Brady addressed his Sunday return to New England, a little over 24 hours after excerpts from a new book described a fractured relationship between the QB and Bill Belichick. TB12 dispelled that notion while offering his thoughts on his departure from the only team he'd ever known and how he's changed since then.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 30

Lamar Jackson's Wednesday absence now has an explanation. Ravens OC Greg Roman told reporters Thursday that is QB is dealing with a back issue and should be fine for Week 4.
news

Jalen Hurts: Miles Sanders has 'got to get his' in order for Eagles to be successful

Philadelphia's loss to Dallas on Monday night exposed a number of issues for the Eagles' offense, and none was greater than its disproportionate reliance on passing. Jalen Hurts knows Miles Sanders and the run game needs more love.
news

LeSean McCoy retiring after 12 seasons, signing one-day contract with Eagles

Shady is headed off into the sunset. ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons, signing a one-day contract to do so as a member of the Eagles, the team announced Thursday.
news

Buccaneers activate WR Antonio Brown off COVID list ahead of return to New England

Antonio Brown is back in action for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay on Thursday announced it activated the veteran receiver from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Shanahan: Lance is 49ers' backup, Garoppolo 'playing very well' through three weeks

Trey Lance is QB2. Trey Lance is QB2. Repeat it as many times as necessary to make sure it sticks. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan would likely prefer you do that instead of asking another question about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo's job security, whether directly or indirectly.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW