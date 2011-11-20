Cancer survivor Herzlich starting for Giants vs. Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Cancer survivor Mark Herzlich has the starting assignment at middle linebacker for the New York Giants in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
Herzlich, who was not drafted and made the Giants as a free agent, has not taken any snaps on defense this season. He will start in the middle in place of fellow rookie Greg Jones.
Giants weakside linebacker Michael Boley also is out with a hamstring injury. Rookie Jaquian Williams replaces him.
The Eagles are without quarterback Michael Vick (ribs) and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder and hamstring). Vince Young starts for Vick, and Riley Cooper replaces Maclin.
Giants first-round draft pick Prince Amukamara is active for the first time this season. The cornerback broke his foot in training camp.
