Cancer-free Eric Berry to play for Chiefs vs. Cardinals

Cancer swiped the end of the 2014 season from Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, but it won't take away the start of the 2015 preseason.
Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Berry will play on Saturday night against the Arizona Cardinals in the team's first preseason game.
Reid is unsure how much time Berry will see, but just him being on the field to start the preseason is wonderfully notable.
It was just 15 days ago that the Chiefs announced Berry was cleared to take the field for the first time since being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
The Chiefs could have sat Berry out in the first game while he continues to get his feet under him. That he's ready to be on the field in any capacity at all is a great sign for his availability and -- dare we dream -- possible production in 2015.
No matter whether it's four plays or 24 plays, seeing Eric Berry on the field this weekend is a win for everyone.
