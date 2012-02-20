Canadians now eligible to purchase Packers stock

The team said Monday it has cleared Canadian regulatory requirements and is now selling shares north of the border. Each share costs $250. In the U.S., there's also a $25 handling fee. In Canada, the charge is $35.
The NFL's only publicly-owned team originally offered 280,000 shares for sale. It says there were 17,000 shares left as of Feb. 14 and the sale will end no later than Feb. 29.
The money is being used to fund an expansion of Lambeau Field. The shares pay no dividends and have virtually no re-sale value.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press