Can you start Sam Bradford in fantasy in Week 1?

A lot of Joseph Randle questions came flooding into my mentions when I put out the call on Friday. I've been on the record saying I'm avoiding the Dallas backfield (which could get even murkier if the team acquires Montee Ball, a real possibility), as I'd prefer for these headache-inducing situations to be on the minds of my opponents. But, nevertheless, I'm happy to help all of you out. As for Murray-Randle, I'd lean Murray in this one. The Bengals were gashed on the ground a season ago, and while Geno Atkins is back to his old form, he can't do everything on his own. Murray's combination of size, speed and the fact that he doesn't have Darren McFadden stealing carries should allow him to post a solid fantasy total. As for if I'm comfortable enough to start Randle in the flex, absolutely. I haven't finalized my Week 1 rankings yet, but I imagine Randle will be firmly in the flex-range. He has a nice matchup against a Giants defense that has been decimated by injuries this preseason, making me feel more comfortable about starting an RB who will clearly be in a committee situation.