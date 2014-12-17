Can you start Odell Beckham over Dez Bryant?

We have a case of the latest fantasy pass-catching sensation going against one of the position's recent elite. Certainly Beckham has been electrifying to watch and seems to be the only consistent target the Giants have. But Bryant has been consistent a little longer. The only possible concern here is Bryant having to take a stroll along Vontae's Corner. Vontae Davis has shut down plenty of receivers, but Dez is pretty matchup proof. In a close call, I'm going with the veteran over the rookie.