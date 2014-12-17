Can you start Odell Beckham over Dez Bryant?

Published: Dec 17, 2014
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Editor

It's all come down to this. One final set of Fantasy Football Audibles to help you to a championship. Using the SAP Player Comparison Tool, you can match up some of fantasy's top options to help you decide which ones can lead you to victory!

With a number of big name quarterbacks slumping at the wrong time, plenty of fantasy managers are thinking about this pair of mid-tier quarterbacks. Neither has a particuarly great matchup, but Eli Manning has something Alex Smith doesn't -- a wide receiver that catches touchdown passes. Add to it that the Giants haven't been able to lean consistently on Andre Williams while the Chiefs rely heavily on Jamaal Charles. Manning the Younger should throw it plenty against the Rams this week.

We have a case of the latest fantasy pass-catching sensation going against one of the position's recent elite. Certainly Beckham has been electrifying to watch and seems to be the only consistent target the Giants have. But Bryant has been consistent a little longer. The only possible concern here is Bryant having to take a stroll along Vontae's Corner. Vontae Davis has shut down plenty of receivers, but Dez is pretty matchup proof. In a close call, I'm going with the veteran over the rookie.

It's a matchup of veteran tight ends -- a position whose inconsistency has drawn the scorn of many a fantasy enthusiast in 2014. Neither has a great matchup on paper. Daniels and the Ravens are taking on a Texans team that has been stingy against tight ends. Similarly, Olsen and the Panthers aren't likely to have it easy against the Cleveland Browns. However, Daniels is a secondary option in Baltimore's passing game while Olsen has been a favorite target of both Cam Newton and Derek Anderson. The big Panther gets the nod.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG.

