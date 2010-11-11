Can you do better than a real head coach? Maybe!

Here now is a guy with the audacity to live every fantasy football owner's ultimate dream - line 'em up and coach 'em up. Keep in mind he will be competing against rival coaches with some pretty good NFL pedigrees, including Dennis Green and Jim Fassel. Something this crazy is easy to snort at, but I have a weird feeling it could be a breakthrough. Throughout time, great head coaches are smart enough to hire genius coordinators. There was a time when the New York Giants had Tom Landry running their defense and Vince Lombardi running their offense! Can you name the head coach? Yeah, I didn't think so. (It was Jim Lee Howell.) Maybe it's time for the head coach to devote his energy toward the culture of the team, the system, the psychology, and most importantly leadership. If it works it could catch fire. Desperate fans rooting for desperate teams are willing to try anything to yank the emergency breaks on failure, so why not take a crazy swing at a new way of thinking? I mean, Dick Jauron knows football, and we see how far that got us.