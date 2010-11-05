Can you believe Manning was No. 8 ... of all time?

2. Aaron Rodgers: Heresy, you say! You were willing to give me Roethlisberger because you'd written me off as a homer, but Rodgers ahead of Tom and Peyton, too?! That's right. Rodgers is, to me, the most complete QB around. Huge arm, great in the pocket, good on the move, can make plays running, and seems fearless. The history of sports ain't exactly spilling over with stories about the guy who successfully replaced a legend, but Rodgers has not only done that, he's actually made Lambeau fans happier than they'd be if they still had Favre. Rodgers hasn't been his sharpest the last couple weeks, but I'll forgive him. His team's been brutalized by injury, and he's got zero running game to support him. The Packers choose between a.) Brandon Jackson and b.) John Kuhn for carries ... Which mostly results in coach Mike McCarthy opting for answer c.) Let's throw it again! At this point, Rodgers only lacks two things: 1. A big playoff win, which I think he'll get this January; and 2. A more original nickname. "A-Rod" is already taken, and by a creepy guy at that.