Can Vick stay healthy, keep Eagles ahead of NFC East rivals?

Areas of concern: Special teams is a worry, considering it kept the Giants out of the playoffs. The return game stinks. Punter Matt Dodge needs to learn to kick away from DeSean Jackson. Meanwhile, Giants receivers need to learn to keep their hands on the ball. They dropped 32 passes last year, several of which killed drives, or ended up in a defender's hands. The team should re-sign Ahmad Bradshaw, who ran for 1,235 yards. And then there's the unhappy Osi Umenyiora.