Can up-and-coming Redskins keep Eagles out of win column?

1. Eagles DE Jevon Kearse vs. RT Todd Wade: Kearse had a good week of practice and now lines up against the backup tackle who replaces the injured Jansen. Wade will need help, but Campbell's favorite target is TE Chris Cooley. Keeping a back in to help Wade on pass protection limits the receivers downfield, plus the fire-zone scheme of the Eagles could force Wade to work solo. Kearse should get a few pressures and a sack.

2. Eagles CB William James vs. WR Antwaan Randle El: The Eagles' starting corner, Lito Sheppard, is out with an injury. James lines up on the Redskins' leading receiver last week in Randle El, who averaged 32.4 yards a catch in the win over Miami. Campbell will check out this matchup early and often. Look for Randle El to have more than five receptions.

3. Eagles RB Brian Westbrook vs. LB Rocky McIntosh: Where Westbrook lines up will determine who gets the assignment of defending the Eagles' multidimensional running back. When Westbrook works out of the backfield to the weak side, McIntosh will get the call. Westbrook touched the ball 45 times for 276 yards in the two games against Washington last year. In Week 1, Westbrook had 26 touches, so it is reasonable to expect the same number this week. McIntosh will get checked out in the short passing attack and the screen game. Westbrook should generate more than 100 yards in this game.

4. Eagles TE L.J. Smith vs. SS LaRon Landry: Smith practiced this week and will be a bigger factor in the Eagles' passing attack. McNabb needs to improve his completion percentage, and a good tight end is the best answer. A vertical release by Smith will put him on the rookie safety, Landry. The Redskins did a good job against Smith last year when he only caught four for 18 yards (4.5 per catch), but he will be a favorite in the red zone. Landry will show why he was a first-round draft pick.