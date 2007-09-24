Can up-and-coming Redskins keep Eagles out of win column?

There aren't many division games that receive more notoriety than the NFC East matchups.
To get an NFC East game on MNF is always a very good football game. The Eagles are considered strong contenders for a deep playoff run and the Redskins are flying under the radar with few people mentioning them as a playoff team. The Redskins players love their position, and even with a win over an AFC team last week they get little respect around the league. A win over the Eagles in Philadelphia would change everything for Joe Gibbs' team. In Week 1, the Eagles lost to the Packers -- a franchise few consider a playoff team -- and created more questions than answers.
Will the offense get back on track? Can the special teams stop being a liability? Will a two-game losing streak to start the season unravel all the hopes and expectations the Eagles' organization carried into the 2007 season come tumbling down like a house of cards?
IF YOU LIKE THE REDSKINS
1.Jason Campbell has thrown for 220-plus yards in his last two starts.
2. Clinton Portis has five rushing touchdowns in his last four games against Philly.
3. Last week, Donovan McNabb only completed 45 percent of his passes.
4. Antwaan Randle El had his best game as a Redskin last week with five receptions for 162 yards.
5. Washington was the No. 4 rushing team last year, while the Eagles were 26th against the run.
6. The Redskins started this season with 400 yards of total offense against the No. 4 defense in 2006.
IF YOU LIKE THE EAGLES
1.Andy Reid is 11-5 against the Redskins.
2. Last week the Eagles defense did not give up a touchdown.
3. The Eagles held the Redskins to 22 points in two games last season.
4. The Eagles sacked Brett Favre four times in Week 1.
5. The Redskins lost starting offensive tackle Jon Jansen last week.
6.Jason Campbell was sacked and intercepted twice in one game vs. Philly in '06.
7. The Eagles were 5-1 in the division last year; the Redskins were 1-5.
KEY MATCHUPS
1. Eagles DE Jevon Kearse vs. RT Todd Wade: Kearse had a good week of practice and now lines up against the backup tackle who replaces the injured Jansen. Wade will need help, but Campbell's favorite target is TE Chris Cooley. Keeping a back in to help Wade on pass protection limits the receivers downfield, plus the fire-zone scheme of the Eagles could force Wade to work solo. Kearse should get a few pressures and a sack.
2. Eagles CB William James vs. WR Antwaan Randle El: The Eagles' starting corner, Lito Sheppard, is out with an injury. James lines up on the Redskins' leading receiver last week in Randle El, who averaged 32.4 yards a catch in the win over Miami. Campbell will check out this matchup early and often. Look for Randle El to have more than five receptions.
3. Eagles RB Brian Westbrook vs. LB Rocky McIntosh: Where Westbrook lines up will determine who gets the assignment of defending the Eagles' multidimensional running back. When Westbrook works out of the backfield to the weak side, McIntosh will get the call. Westbrook touched the ball 45 times for 276 yards in the two games against Washington last year. In Week 1, Westbrook had 26 touches, so it is reasonable to expect the same number this week. McIntosh will get checked out in the short passing attack and the screen game. Westbrook should generate more than 100 yards in this game.
4. Eagles TE L.J. Smith vs. SS LaRon Landry: Smith practiced this week and will be a bigger factor in the Eagles' passing attack. McNabb needs to improve his completion percentage, and a good tight end is the best answer. A vertical release by Smith will put him on the rookie safety, Landry. The Redskins did a good job against Smith last year when he only caught four for 18 yards (4.5 per catch), but he will be a favorite in the red zone. Landry will show why he was a first-round draft pick.
5. Eagles LT William Thomas vs. DE Andre Carter: Carter gives up three inches and close to 100 pounds to Thomas. Carter had a sack last week and finished strong last season when he had six sacks down the stretch. Washington only got to the Eagles quarterback one time in 49 passes last season.
WHEN THE EAGLES HAVE THE BALL
Philadelphia has become a more balanced offense since Marty Mornhinweg got involved with the play calling. The Eagles struggled last week against a very good Green Bay defense; 29 running plays as compared to 33 pass plays is a solid attack -- but 3.6 per run needs to improve. The problem is that the Redskins look much better than they did in 2006 against the run. Washington went out and acquired London Fletcher to be their middle linebacker. Fletcher played for Gregg Williams in Buffalo and earned his money Week 1 with 12 tackles.
The Redskins may play without DE Phillip Daniels and Philly will attack the Redskins run defense, but they may set up the run with the pass like they used to a few years ago. The 11 carries for 32 yards by Ronnie Brown last week can't be too encouraging to the Eagles coaches as the way to start this game. Look for McNabb to spread the ball around to his receivers and work in the draw play to Westbrook. The Birds averaged 24 points a game last year against Washington and look capable of doing it again.
WHEN THE REDSKINS HAVE THE BALL
Washington has young Campbell under center. Campbell did throw two interceptions last year in his game against Philadelphia, but he hasn't thrown an interception on the road in his three career starts and has only been sacked two times on the road. Campbell is cool under pressure and his running game keeps the spotlight off of him most of the time. Portis is healthy and he combines with Ladell Betts for a terrific one-two punch. Look for Washington to give these two backs close to 40 runs in this game with an expectation to generate 150 yards on the ground. They face a much-improved Eagles run defense who also tapped the Buffalo Bills for a run-stopper. Linebacker Takeo Spikes joined the Birds and he led a defense that limited the Packers to 2.7 per carry on the road.
THE BOTTOM LINE
Washington is a team with the arrow pointing up and they will be in meaningful games into December. The Eagles are a very good team that lost their opening week game on the road and are now at home on MNF. McNabb has been in this situation many times in the past and it's brand new for Campbell. The Eagles fixed their special teams return problems that haunted them last week when they resigned Reno Mahe. At least Mahe will catch the ball, and if he has any of his 2005 production left in him -- when he led the NFL with a 12.5 punt return average -- the Eagles will get good field position in this game. The game will be close and low scoring, but I think the Eagles win by the margin of a field goal.