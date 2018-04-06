Can uniform makeover change a team's fortunes?

As detailed above, the Bucs' first uniform update was a smashing success. Who could blame them for giving it another try once the new-car smell of the '90s reboot wore off? Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, there has been no Bucs Effect for the Bucs the second time around. They went 2-14 in the first season after the debut of the "alarm clock" uniform. Overall, the Bucs are 22-42 since the change. They were fun on "Hard Knocks," at least.