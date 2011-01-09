Can the Patriots be beaten? Seven teams hope answer is 'yes'

"You have to hit them in the mouth, and establish your will," said Jets linebacker Calvin Pace, who will get his chance on Sunday when New York travels to Foxborough to face the Patriots for the third time this season. "One thing I appreciate as a player with the Patriots is they don't beat themselves. No foolish penalties. They run their system, they execute, and they can get away from you quick. Obviously they're rolling, and they've gotten in a comfort zone. So you have to be on point."