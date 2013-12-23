Can the Denver Broncos survive without Von Miller?

Peyton Manning will have to carry the Broncos defense to win his second title. The good news: Every other Super Bowl contender is similarly imbalanced, with the possible exception of Seattle. The next best offense in the AFC resides in San Diego, a team that probably won't make the playoffs. Tom Brady and New England remain dangerous, but they have a ton of injury injuries on both sides of the ball. Andy Dalton and Alex Smith shouldn't strike fear into the heart of Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.