Can't-Miss Plays of Week 7

Gathering Moss

   Two 
  [Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA) defenders aren't enough to cover Randy Moss on his first of two spectacular touchdown catches.

More from Moss

   Double coverage? So what! Just toss the ball 50 yards and let Moss jump up and get it against two overmatched defensive backs.

Reversal of fortune

Calvin Johnson can beat you a number of ways, but this was a first. Johnson gets his first rushing TD on a dazzling reverse.

Whatchoo talkin' bout, Willis?

Willis McGahee told his former team to "talk to the hand" as he stiff-arms his way to the end zone.

Davis dazzles

   Andre Davis' 53-yard touchdown score with less than a minute remaining helped set up a wild finish in Houston.

Block party

   Blocked field goals are rare; seeing that block turn into a touchdown is an even rarer feat. Witness this extraordinary play right here!

Bumbling, fumbling, rumbling

   It wasn't exactly pretty, but it was effective. Cedric Griffin takes a lateral from Ben Leber, fumbles, recovers and races to the end zone for a wild score.

Moose is loose

   The 
  [Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) executed their second fantastic finish in three games, as Brian Griese hit Muhsin Muhammad on this game-winning touchdown strike.

Change of momentum

   A turnover-turned-touchdown by Tim Crowder helped turn the game in the 
  [Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN)' favor against the 
  [Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT).

