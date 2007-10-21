Can't-Miss Plays of Week 7

Two
[Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA) defenders aren't enough to cover Randy Moss on his first of two spectacular touchdown catches.
Double coverage? So what! Just toss the ball 50 yards and let Moss jump up and get it against two overmatched defensive backs.
Calvin Johnson can beat you a number of ways, but this was a first. Johnson gets his first rushing TD on a dazzling reverse.
Andre Davis' 53-yard touchdown score with less than a minute remaining helped set up a wild finish in Houston.
Blocked field goals are rare; seeing that block turn into a touchdown is an even rarer feat. Witness this extraordinary play right here!
It wasn't exactly pretty, but it was effective. Cedric Griffin takes a lateral from Ben Leber, fumbles, recovers and races to the end zone for a wild score.
The
[Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) executed their second fantastic finish in three games, as Brian Griese hit Muhsin Muhammad on this game-winning touchdown strike.
A turnover-turned-touchdown by Tim Crowder helped turn the game in the
[Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN)' favor against the
[Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT).