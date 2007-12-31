Can't-miss plays of Week 2

Published: Dec 31, 2007 at 08:18 AM

Follow the bouncing ball
Steve Smith maintains concentration and winds up with a touchdown catch as the ball caroms off a defender and into the air.
Braylon gets horizontal
Browns' receiver Braylon Edwards lays out to snare a pass from Derek Anderson, then rolls into the end zone for a touchdown.
Happy feet
T.J. Houshmandzadeh, with only the sideline to beat, demonstrates great footwork to make a 23-yard touchdown reception.
To be Frank
Frank Gore sheds tacklers, then makes a wicked cutback to complete a 43-yard touchdown run vs. the Rams.
For the Dawgs
True to his word, Chad Johnson follows his 14-yard touchdown reception with a leap into the Dawg Pound.
Favre with the fade
Brett Favre lobs one high to the back corner, where Donald Lee is waiting to cradle it for the go-ahead touchdown.
Fancy footwork
Todd Heap makes a one-handed catch and tip-toes the sideline for a touchdown.
Up to his old tricks
Devin Hester breaks free for a 73-yard punt return against the Chiefs.
Lending a helping hand
Charles Tillman thwarts a Damon Huard pass, and tips it into the hands of teammate Danieal Manning for an interception.
San Diego strip show
San Diego's Kassim Osgood catches Ellis Hobbs from behind and turns a nice kick return into a Chargers' turnover.
