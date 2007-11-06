Can't-Miss Plays of the first half of the season

Week 1: A Kickoff classic

   Ellis Hobbs and the 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) celebrate Kickoff Weekend with a record-tying, 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the 
  [Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ).

Week 2: Happy feet

   T.J. Houshmandzadeh, with only the sideline to beat, demonstrates great footwork to make a 23-yard touchdown reception.

Week 3: Great jumpin' Joseph

   Joseph Addai elevates over the Houston defense at the goal line for a touchdown.

Week 4: Edwards burns Ravens

   Cleveland's Braylon Edwards burns Chris McAlister and the 
  [Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL) defense for a 78-yard touchdown.

Week 5: Burress' best

   Just when you thought it was safe to write off the 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG), the G-Men score 21 unanswered points to win, six on this TD from 
  [Plaxico Burress](/player/plaxicoburress/2504253/profile).

Week 6: Simply sensational

   Before burning the 
  [Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) on a 73-yard TD run, 
  [Adrian Peterson](/player/adrianpeterson/2507164/profile) weaves through Chicago's vaunted defense for another score.

Week 7: Gathering Moss

   Double coverage? So what! Just toss the ball 50 yards and let Randy Moss jump up and get it against two overmatched defensive backs.

Week 8: Favre and over

   Green Bay's Brett Favre throws an 82-yard touchdown pass to 
  [Greg Jennings](/player/gregjennings/2495867/profile) on the first play of overtime after a frantic finish in regulation.

Week 9: No hat, all glory

Jason Witten shows rugged toughness by rambling 53 yards while losing his helmet against the Eagles.

