Can't-miss Moments: Top plays of Week 9 in college football

Saturdays during the college football season always deliver a bevy of "Can't-miss Moments." College Football 24/7 is here to make sure you have access to all of the plays fans will be raving about.
Ole Miss' dream season might have ended with this nightmare interception of a Bo Wallace pass, resulting in a loss at LSU.
Here's the Anthony Jennings TD pass to Logan Stokes that put LSU ahead in the fourth quarter.
Mississippi State RB Josh Robinson did his best pinball impression at Kentucky, breaking seven tackles on this incredible run.
Not long after that scamper, Robinson broke free for this 73-yard touchdown run, making a perfectly timed cut along the way.
Robinson wasn't the only Bulldog making big plays Saturday. QB Dak Prescott stayed on his feet by executing a nice spin move on his way to a score against the Wildcats.
Auburn wide receiver Ricardo Louis took a handoff from Nick Marshall 75 yards for a touchdown -- which was the longest offensive play from scrimmage in the Gus Malzahn era.
Nebraska's Ameer Abdullah scored on this 53-yard run through the Rutgers' defense.
UNLV wide receiver Kendal Keys displayed incredible concentration to catch this deflected pass for a touchdown against Utah State.
This is becoming a familiar sight this season -- West Virginia QB Clint Trickett to fast-rising WR prospect Kevin White for the touchdown.
Well, here's something you see almost ... never. Arkansas guard Sebastian Tretola, listed at 350 pounds on the school's website, completed a six-yard TD pass to Alan D'Appollonio in the second quarter vs. UAB.
That play was so unique, we had to provide it again from a different angle.
Wisconsin's Drew Meyer executed this fake punt perfectly, capping it with a jump-pass flip to tight end Troy Fumagalli for a first down.
Charles Nelson displayed some nice moves while navigating through the Cal traffic on his way to a 58-yard touchdown on a punt return Friday night.