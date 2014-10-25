Can't-miss Moments: Top plays of Week 9 in college football

Published: Oct 25, 2014 at 06:25 AM

Saturdays during the college football season always deliver a bevy of "Can't-miss Moments." College Football 24/7 is here to make sure you have access to all of the plays fans will be raving about.

Ole Miss' dream season might have ended with this nightmare interception of a Bo Wallace pass, resulting in a loss at LSU.

Here's the Anthony Jennings TD pass to Logan Stokes that put LSU ahead in the fourth quarter.

Mississippi State RB Josh Robinson did his best pinball impression at Kentucky, breaking seven tackles on this incredible run.

Not long after that scamper, Robinson broke free for this 73-yard touchdown run, making a perfectly timed cut along the way.

Robinson wasn't the only Bulldog making big plays Saturday. QB Dak Prescott stayed on his feet by executing a nice spin move on his way to a score against the Wildcats.

Auburn wide receiver Ricardo Louis took a handoff from Nick Marshall 75 yards for a touchdown -- which was the longest offensive play from scrimmage in the Gus Malzahn era.

Nebraska's Ameer Abdullah scored on this 53-yard run through the Rutgers' defense.

UNLV wide receiver Kendal Keys displayed incredible concentration to catch this deflected pass for a touchdown against Utah State.

This is becoming a familiar sight this season -- West Virginia QB Clint Trickett to fast-rising WR prospect Kevin White for the touchdown.

Well, here's something you see almost ... never. Arkansas guard Sebastian Tretola, listed at 350 pounds on the school's website, completed a six-yard TD pass to Alan D'Appollonio in the second quarter vs. UAB.

That play was so unique, we had to provide it again from a different angle.

Wisconsin's Drew Meyer executed this fake punt perfectly, capping it with a jump-pass flip to tight end Troy Fumagalli for a first down.

Charles Nelson displayed some nice moves while navigating through the Cal traffic on his way to a 58-yard touchdown on a punt return Friday night.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Chiefs WR Josh Gordon joining Titans' practice squad

Josh Gordon is back on a practice squad, joining the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Gordon spent the 2021 season with the Kansas City Chiefs and was released by the team as part of final cuts.

news

2022 NFL fantasy football: 12 fantasy football players you're drafting too high

The 2022 NFL fantasy football season is just around the corner! Marcas Grant breaks down 12 players who are being drafted too high.

news

Taking on Tom Brady: NFL defenders, coaches share what it's like to face the G.O.A.T.

What is it like to square off against one of the best players in NFL history? Defensive players and coaches talk to Jim Trotter about the experience of taking on Tom Brady -- and what it means to know they'll have one more chance against the G.O.A.T. in 2022.

news

Commanders place RB Brian Robinson on reserve/non-football injury list

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Commanders are placing Robinson on the reserve/non-football injury list, per sources informed of the plans. The decision will keep Robinson off the field until at least Week 5.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE