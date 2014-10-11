Can't-miss Moments: Top plays of Week 7 in college football

Published: Oct 11, 2014 at 07:02 AM

Saturdays during college football season always deliver a bevy of "Can't-miss Moments." College Football 24/7 is here to make sure you have access to all of the plays fans will be raving about.

LSU wide receiver Travin Dural had to survive just a little contact to haul in this touchdown catch.

How did UCLA's defense fare defending Marcus Mariota? Well ... you probably get the idea based on this exchange between Bruins coach Jim Mora and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

TCU's B.J. Catalon took this kick 94 yards for a touchdown.

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Tyriq McCord contributed this pick-six during a rout of Cincinnati.

Jakeem Grant of Texas Tech made a huge third-down grab while on his back with the score tied at 34 and 1:34 left in game.

Jalen Myrick took this kickoff 100 yards to give Minnesota a fourth-quarter lead over Northwestern.

Georgia running back Brendan Douglas will likely remember this touchdown run (or should we say flip?) for some time to come.

Kentucky senior wide receiver Javess Blue put forth quite the effort to haul in this one-handed grab.

Texas Tech wide receiver Devin Lauderdale was all over the internet Saturday, in part because his name on the back of his jersey is misspelled. He is also getting attention for big plays, like this 76-yard TD reception from Davis Webb.

Jameis Winston appears to be as loose as ever, despite some heavy news breaking on Friday.

Senior wide receiver Damond Powell was part of Iowa's longest play of the season to date, scoring on this 72-yard passing play.

