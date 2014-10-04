Can't-miss Moments: Top plays of Week 6 in college football

Saturdays during college football season always deliver a bevy of "Can't-miss Moments." College Football 24/7 is here to make sure you have access to all of the plays fans will be raving about.
A crazy day in college football got even crazier when Arizona State defeated USC at the Coliseum on a last-second Hail Mary play.
Ole Miss secured one of the season's biggest upsets on Senquez Golson's spectacular interception in the back of the end zone.
Down by four and facing a fourth-and-11 situation late in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame QB Everett Golson found Ben Koyack for the winning touchdown.
We all know Todd Gurley is a beast running with the ball. We now know he can sling it, too, as he did on this 50-yard completion. It was Georgia's longest passing play to date this season.
Mississippi State linebacker Richie Brown was in the right place at the right time to intercept this Kenny Hill pass.
Speedy Noil will certainly make the highlight shows tonight thanks to this athletic touchdown reception.
Ohio State's Michael Thomas made his uncle Keyshawn Johnson proud with this beautiful touchdown grab against Maryland.
Purdue running back Raheem Mostert made the Illini defenders miss on this 44-yard touchdown run.
Nice touchdown catch here by Iowa State tight end E.J. Bibbs.
The Iowa State kick return unit will not like watching this play against Oklahoma State on film.
This game official is probably going to feel this hit in the morning -- if he isn't still feeling it now.
NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt isn't wrong, this is one of the funnier things you'll see today from SEC referees.