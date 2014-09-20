Can't-miss Moments: Top plays of Week 4 in college football

Saturdays during college football season always deliver a bevy of "Can't-miss Moments." College Football 24/7 is here to make sure you have access to all the plays fans will be raving about.
If you didn't stay up late to see the end of the Cal-Arizona game, you missed a thrilling finish:
Clemson was not able to pull off the win vs. Florida State, but Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams will probably remember this reception for a long time to come.
The matchup between Alabama WR Amari Cooper and Florida CB Vernon Hargreaves III was a popular pregametalking point. On Saturday, Cooper owned Hargreaves on this touchdown reception.
Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher doesn't look too thrilled that the suspended Jameis Winston was on the field in full gear for warmups prior to the Seminoles' game against Clemson.
Utah's Kaelin Clay returns a punt 66 yards for a touchdown against Michigan, and then strikes a Heisman pose for the Big House crowd. Desmond Howard, your thoughts?
Quarterback Blake Sims tosses a long bomb to running back Kenyan Drake for an 87-yard score on Alabama's first offensive play from scrimmage against Florida.
Save of the day candidate: A Texas A&M corps handler saved Reveille from a speeding SMU player on the sidelines.
Watch this cool little fake by Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon as he goes 50 yards for a touchdown.
Later, Gordon added a fifth touchdown run on a 69-yarder in which he ran past the Bowling Green defenders.
Michigan State's Shilique Calhoun emerged as one of the top defensive linemen in the nation a year ago. In this takedown of Eastern Michigan's quarterback, he showed off some of his power with a move straight out of pro wrestling.
It was a bad day for Eastern Michigan. This botched snap pretty much sums of the EMU's day against Michigan State in a humbling 73-14 loss.
Iowa wide receiver Damond Powell made a one-handed catch of a Jake Rudock heave that went for 63 yards against Pitt.
Impressive move by the guy in back to hurdle the Ralphie handler who hit the turf in Colorado.
Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Brewer was in the right place at the right time. Brewer picked up a fumble by running back Marshawn Williams for a 21-yard score.