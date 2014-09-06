Can't-miss Moments: Top plays of Week 2 in college football

Published: Sep 06, 2014 at 05:27 AM

The second Saturday of the 2014 college football season is sure to deliver many "Can't-miss Moments." College Football 24/7 is here to make sure you have access to all the plays fans will be talking about.

Oregon's All-American cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu pulled off a spectacular interception in his team's win over Michigan State.

USC sealed its win 13-10 win over Stanford when its defense overwhelmed Cardinal QB Kevin Hogan, who fumbled while trying to rally his team from behind.

Ameer Abdullah, one of the top running backs in the nation, broke a number of tackles for a game-winning, 58-yard touchdown in a thrilling victory over McNeese State.

In a not-so-shocking development, Alabama is having its way with Florida Atlantic. Look no further than quarterback Blake Sims' wicked scramble around overmatched FAU defenders.

The scoring started early for Wisconsin in their Week 2 game. As in one second early, with a safety on the opening kickoff in favor of the Badgers.

You might remember a rather spectactular behind-the-back catch by Nebraska's Jordan Westerkamp in Week 1. He was back at it in Week 2, as evidenced by this one-handed grab.

Hey, didn't you used to be Texas football? BYU is at it again against the Longhorns, with quarterback Tayson Hill providing more highlight-reel joy.

The best hit of the early slate of games comes from Oklahoma's Julian Wilson on a poor Tulsa wide receiver.

Check out Iowa State wide receiver Jarvis West tossing a TD pass on this sweet trick play.

On linebacker -- yes linebacker -- Shaq Thompson's second career carry as a running back, he took it to the house for a 56-yard touchdown. Myles Jack who?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rob Gronkowski donates $1.2 million to renovate Boston playground

The former New England Patriot hand-delivered a $1.2 million check on Friday to renovate the aging Charlesbank Playground in Boston's Charles River Esplanade.
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson: Starting job has 'got to be earned'

Zach Wilson is primed to be the Jets' starting QB after the organization traded ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ before the draft. The No. 2 overall pick understands the significance of the role, but it's not his primary focus as New York holds rookie minicamp this weekend.
news

Panthers hire Bills personnel director Dan Morgan as assistant general manager

Dan Morgan is headed to his original NFL home, for his biggest job yet.

The Panthers announced Saturday they have hired their former star linebacker to be the assistant general manager.
news

This Week in NFL History: May 10 to May 16; Saints promote Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW