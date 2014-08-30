Can't-miss Moments: Top plays of Week 1 in college football

The first Saturday of the 2014 college football season is sure to deliver a bevy of "Can't-miss Moments." College Football 24/7 is here to make sure you have access to all the plays fans will be raving about.
We have an early front-runner for catch of the year -- Nebraska's Jordan Westerkamp made an unbelievable behind-the-back grab against Florida Atlantic.
Todd Gurley might have had the most dominant showing of Week 1. He rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns in Georgia's rout of Clemson. Oh, he returned this kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, too.
Jameis Winston might have to fight off a challenge from Gurley to win a second consecutive Heisman. Not to be outdone, the Florida State quarterback showed off his running ability on Saturday against Oklahoma State.
Meet Russell Hansbrough, whirling dervish. The Missouri running back somehow managed to break free for this 10-yard touchdown run against South Dakota State.
Wide receiver Tevaun Smith did his part for Iowa on the team's first drive of the second half against Northern Iowa. First, he turned in this unbelievable run on a reverse and then followed it up with an equally great one-handed catch in the end zone.
Appalachian State came up way short of another stunner at The Big House in a 52-14 loss to Michigan on Saturday, but the Mountaineers will always have this stunning Simms McElfresh (one heck of a name, too) catch to look back on fondly.
Kentucky safety A.J. Stamps had one of the jaw-droppers of the day with this one handed pick of Tennessee-Martin quarterback Dylan Favre, a nephew of Brett Favre.
Auburn wide receiver Melvin Ray shook off a defender and went 49 yards for a touchdown on this play, but it was the ball boy's sprint down the sideline that stole the show.
Then there was this unfortunate bit of special teams by Youngstown State -- a punt that goes right off an offensive lineman's back.
It might just be a game against North Dakota State, but Paul Rhoads is in midseason form when it comes arguing with the officials. He literally begged for a call when the referee was reviewing a play early in Iowa State's opener.