Can't-miss Moments: Top college football plays of Week 15

Game days during college football season always deliver a bevy of "Can't-miss Moments." College Football 24/7 is here to make sure you have access to all of the plays fans will be raving about.
Cardale Jones made a strong early impression in the Big Ten Championship Game with plays like this, on which he connected with Devin Smith on a 44-yard touchdown pass.
Ezekiel Elliott ran 81 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter vs. Wisconsin.
Tyreek Hill's 92-yard punt return touchdown capped Oklahoma State's rally, tying the score up with Oklahoma at 35-35 at the end of the fourth quarter and forcing overtime.
Despite being absolutely hammered by Missouri defensive end Shane Ray, Alabama QB Blake Sims was able to deliver this 58-yard TD strike to DeAndrew White. Ray was ejected from the game for targeting on the play.
TCU took an early lead on Iowa State with this nifty trick play in which Trevone Boykin passed to David Porter, who passed it back to Boykin. The quarterback then took it 55 yards for the score.
A little later in the same game, TCU continued to roll when safety Derrick Kindred scored on this 44-yard interception return.
There were plenty of highlights worth re-watching in Oregon's big win over Arizona in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
Conference championship weekend got off to an exciting start on Thursday night, as UCF knocked off East Carolina when Breshad Perriman came down with a 51-yard Hail Mary pass from Jostin Holman as time expired.