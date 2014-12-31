Can't-miss Moments: Top CFB plays from New Year's Eve

With the kickoff of the "New Year's Six," New Year's Eve featured a heaping helping of tasty bowl matchups, and these showdowns delivered a bevy of "Can't-miss Moments." College Football 24/7 is here to make sure you have access to all of the plays fans will be raving about.
Just hours before we crossed into 2015, 2014 continued to be the "Year of the Hail Mary." Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott completed a 42-yard pass Fred Ross, who caught the deflected pass in the end zone for a touchdown to close the first half of the Orange Bowl.
Sports fans watching from home or viewing in person in the Georgia Dome should have known a rout was on when TCU pulled off this nifty trick play against Ole Miss on its second play from scrimmage.
TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin pulled off such an amazing fake that an Ole Miss defender was duped into jumping in the wrong direction. Things were coming up all Horned Frogs.
It wasn't a good game for Bo Wallace, who was harassed by TCU's swarming defense all game long. This play pretty well sums up the Ole Miss quarterback's afternoon in Atlanta. Wallace's feeble attempt to ditch the football from his own end zone is intercepted for a touchdown by James McFarland.
TCU absolutely boat raced Ole Miss and in doing so sent an emphatic statement to the College Football Playoff selection committee. During said dump trucking, TCU was dominating in every facet of the game and feeling an intense amount of positive energy. While winning 21-0 in the first half, TCU defensive tackle Trevin Lawson took it upon himself to mock Ole Miss' "Landshark" celebration. It was glorious.
Seven years after Boise State successfully pulled off a Statue of Liberty play to topple Oklahoma in that 2007 Fiesta Bowl classic, the Broncos went out and did it again. Boise State quarterback Grant Hedrick faked a pass and running back Jay Ajayi took the ball for a 16-yard score.
Jay Ajayi scored again -- this was this third touchdown of the game -- on this sweet dive-and-stretch play.
Arizona had a chance late in the game to tie it up, but Wildcats quarterback Anu Solomon committed the cardinal sin of late-game clock management: He didn't throw the ball away, and instead took a sack, thus allowing the game clock to run out. With that, Boise State collected its third-ever Fiesta Bowl win.