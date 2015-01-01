Can't-miss Moments: Top CFB plays from New Year's Day

New Year's Day features five outstanding bowl matchups, and these showdowns are bound to deliver a bevy of Can't-miss Moments. College Football 24/7 is here to make sure you have access to all of the plays fans will be raving about.
Ohio State pulled off this trick play to cut Alabama's lead to one before halftime at the Sugar Bowl. Buckeyes WR Michael Thomas somehow managed to keep one foot inbounds for the touchdown.
The Buckeyes took the lead early in the third quarter, when Tide CB Eddie Alexander fell along the sideline, allowing Cardale Jones to connect with Devin Smith for a 47-yard touchdown.
Ohio State made it 28 straight points and took a 34-21 lead toward the end of the third quarter, when Steve Miller intercepted Blake Sims and rumbled in for a touchdown.
Ezekiel Elliott turned on the after-burners to give the Buckeyes a two-touchdown lead late in the fourth quarter, breaking free for an 85-yard touchdown run.
In the Rose Bowl, the quarterbacks came out strong to start the second half. On this play, Florida State's Jameis Winston found Travis Rudolph for an 18-yard touchdown.
On the next drive, Oregon's Marcus Mariota one-upped Winston with a 56-yard touchdown pass to Darren Carrington.
Minutes later, following a Florida State fumble, Marcus Mariota connected with Darren Carrington yet again.
They say it never rains in Southern California. Well, Oregon is pouring all over Florida State's national title repeat chances in the third quarter. Oregon's Tony Washington scooped up this Jameis Winston fumble and raced 58 yards for another Ducks score.
Who doesn't love a fat-guy touchdown? Baylor offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is obviously a fan, as he dialed up this sweet play during the Cotton Bowl -- Bryce Petty to 390-pound LaQuan McGowan. Certainly the earth rumbled as the offensive guard ran into the end zone to complete the awesome 18-yard touchdown.
It was so good, it deserves a second look from another angle.
Michigan State courageously battled back against Baylor, and eventually scored the game-winning points on a Connor Cook-to-Keith Mumphery touchdown with just 17 seconds remaining in the game. It was one of many highlight-worthy plays in an exciting game.
Check out this tricky play: QB Bryce Petty completed a screen pass to WR Jay Lee, who set up and launched it downfield to Corey Coleman, who scored the 53-yard touchdown.
Equally impressive was Baylor's first touchdown in the game -- a 49-yard scoring strike from Bryce Petty to K.D. Cannon.
Michigan State was having a hard time slowing down Baylor's offense, as this Bryce Petty-to-K.D. Cannon touchdown -- which spanned 74 yards -- shows.
In the Outback Bowl, Auburn QB Nick Marshall connected deep with Ricardo Louis for a 66-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon is making quite an impression in his final college game, as he ran 53 yards on this third-quarter touchdown.
In the Citrus Bowl, Missouri successfully executed a fake punt -- as 290-pound defensive lineman Harold Brantley took the direct snap and rumbled 19 yards for a first down.
Minnesota tight end Maxx Williams hurdled a Missouri defender on his way to scoring this 54-yard touchdown.