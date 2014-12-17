Can't-miss moments of the year: The GIFs that keep on giving

Saturdays during college football season always deliver a bevy of "Can't-miss Moments." College Football 24/7 went back through the archives to find the best of them from each week of the season. Feel free to tell us which one was your favorite play in the comments below.
Four Hail Marys
2014 could best be described as the year of the Hail Mary. Don't believe us? Check out these endings as the clock hit zero.
(From top: UCF's Justin Holman throws a 51-yard TD pass to Breshad Perriman to beat East Carolina in the AAC title game; Mike Bercovici's 46-yard TD pass to Jaelen Strong lifts Arizona State past USC; Arizona QB Anu Solomon connects with Austin Hill to beat Cal; USC's Cody Kessler lobs a 48-yard TD pass to Darreus Rogers on the last play of the first half against Oregon State.)
Broken records
The FBS single-game rushing record was broken not once, but twice this season. The first time by Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon on a 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter against Nebraska and, just a week later, by Oklahoma freshman Samaje Perine.
Statue of Liberty II
Boise State used the Statue of Liberty play to beat Oklahoma in their famous Fiesta Bowl upset several years ago. Well, the Broncos busted out the play again to score a touchdown against Wyoming this season.
Circus catches
There were some incredible catches throughout the season, and it's hard to pick just one that stands out as a cut above. These might even give Odell Beckham's famous grab a run for its money.
(From top: Kansas WR Nigel King tips a pass to himself along the sideline vs. TCU; LSU WR Travin Dural makes a one-handed grab despite being pulled down by Florida's Brian Poole; Cal WR Chris Harper spins to make a one-handed catch against UCLA; Northwestern WR Mike McHugh snags a pass with one hand and stays in bounds vs. Iowa; Arizona State WR Jaelen Strong scores on a one-handed catch in the end zone against Notre Dame.)
Corners get in the act
As good as those wide receivers catches were, these interceptions from a pair or defensive backs in key moments -- Oregon's Ifo Ekpre-Olomu against Michigan State and Ole Miss' Senquez Golson against Alabama -- are right up there with them.
Heisman highlight
Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota won the Heisman Trophy, and while we could grab a dozen different plays that made us go wow, this one from the Pac-12 title game sums up some of what he can do.
Shake and bake
We love when a player makes a defender miss -- but make half a dozen players miss and grab a big gain or a touchdown? Even better.
(From top: Ole Miss RB Jaylen Walton shows off his speed on a 91-yard touchdown run vs. Mississippi State; Mississippi State's Josh Robinson bounces off seven Kentucky defenders to pick up a first down; Nebraska RB Ameer Abdullah's 58-yard touchdown catch lifted the Huskers past McNeese State.)
Controversial finish
Not every play was a great one though. Just ask Notre Dame fans about their loss to Florida State, and this pick play will surely cause their hair to turn prematurely gray.
Blunder of the year
Your play of the year candidates, however, come down to these two plays. These gifs detail the 178-yard, seven point swing that happened to Utah's Kaelin Clay after he dropped the ball at the two yard line and Oregon returned it all the way back for a touchdown.
Fat Guy Touchdown
The favorite for play of the year might just come from Arkansas though. 350 pound offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola THREW a touchdown pass on this trick play, to the long snapper of all people. Yes, a Fat Guy Touchdown PASS.