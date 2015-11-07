Can't-miss moments: Best of Week 10 in college football

College Football 24/7 is doing sports fans a solid by making sure you have access to all the moments fans were raving about during the 10th weekend of college football play.
Arkansas won, in large part because of this
Arkansas contributed to that mayhem in its overtime win over Ole Miss. The Razorbacks managed to win because they converted on a fourth-and-25 play that included a lateral that looked to be thrown to nobody, but picked up by Alex Collins, who ran for a first down. Two plays later, the Razorbacks scored a touchdown and the subsequent two-point conversion earned them the victory.
Controversial TD for Huskers
Nebraska stunned Michigan State on this play that sparked plenty of debate on social media. The receiver, Brandon Reilly, steps out of bounds before making the grab, but the officials ruled he was forced out of bounds by the defender, making it a legal catch.
Breathtaking play from Bison
North Dakota State's Zach Vraa made an amazing leaping catch off the back of an unaware -- and possibly startled -- Western Illinois defender for a touchdown.
North Dakota State -- the four-time defending FCS champions -- >easily dispatched Western Illinois, 59-7.
Good Knight
Central Florida might be winless, but at least it has this moment.
Receiver Tre'Quan Smith made one of the catches of the year, jumping over a Tulsa defensive back, reaching over while in the air to catch a pass that was underthrown.
Penn State avoids near-disaster, gets TD instead
Oft-heralded quarterback Christian Hackenberg is having a rough go of it against Northwestern's defense. So, Penn State opted for some trickery to get a touchdown pass.
It was an adventure. The trick play nearly resulted in a turnover. Instead, wide receiver Geno Lewis threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to DaeSean Hamilton. to give the Nittany Lions some life on the road in Evanston, Ill.
The ol' fumbled reverse wide receiver touchdown pass, exactly how they drew it up ...
Tar Heels open with trick play
North Carolina football, catch the fever!
The Tar Heels cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time this season (CFB Playoff top 25, not so much, however). To commemorate this accomplishment, North Carolina dug into the ol' bag of tricks on its first play on offense against rival Duke. The result was tremendous.
Joltin' Joe
Not only is Wisconsin's Joe Schobert among the FBS leaders in sacks, but the pass rusher can also tote the rock.
As the up man in the punt formation, Schobert took the snap on a well-executed fake, and gained 57 yards on the fourth-and-1 play. That fake set up a 21-yard touchdown run for Dare Ogunbowale to give the Badgers a 14-7 lead.
Boiler beast
Purdue isn't having the best of days on Homecoming against Illinois, but Boilermakers back Markell Jones is running like he wants to single-handedly get his team back in the game.
First, he trucks Illini defensive back Clayton Fejedelem ...
Then, he somehow emerges from the scrum to gain additional yards ...
LOL!
Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg threw a pass that hit a referee in the head.
Let's all watch and laugh ...