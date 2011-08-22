Can't get no satisfaction? In preseason, that's a good thing

Take another coaching approach. The same night Philadelphia struggled against Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay faced the Patriots, who came ready to play and put up a quick 21 points in the first quarter, leaving the Bucs wondering what just hit them. Yet after the game, Bucs coach Raheem Morris said, "[The Patriots] took a different approach to the game with how we played and how they played. I wouldn't say I'm disappointed that we weren't able to pick up a certain look or scheme because we did not give it to [the Bucs players] that way. We just wanted to … follow our rules, see who could pick up the rules, see who could do it, see who could communicate and see who could play on their feet. And that's kind of how we want to judge those guys. Usually, that's how you get the better players on your football team."