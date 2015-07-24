Around the NFL

Can Randy Gregory be dominant despite light weight?

Published: Jul 24, 2015 at 02:08 AM

Personal issues aside, there were some on-the-field questions about star Nebraska pass rusher Randy Gregory heading into this year's NFL draft that contributed to a monstrous slide into the second round.

Scouts worried about his ability to play the run and, in turn, his ability to bulk up and maintain a certain weight.

As he told Bleacher Report in a recent interview, he played most of his career at or below 240 pounds but will attempt to arrive at camp around 255.

"I think I actually did OK playing at the weight that I played at in college," Gregory said. "I was 235, 240 pretty much my whole college career. I've heard people say that I played bigger than my actual weight.

"I think if people actually sit down and watch game film, they'll see that I don't actually get pushed around as much as people say I do. I think people just assume, 'He has a light body. He's a pass rusher. He must not be a good run defender.' But I think if you ask anybody on the staff, Coach (Rod) Marinelli or anybody else, they'll tell you I'm doing a good job setting the edge and added weight is only going to help me. So I'm planning to add more."

Gregory expanded on his problem gaining weight -- "I could lose two pounds breathing air right now" -- which reminds us a little bit of another controversial pass rusher selected high in the draft a few years ago.

Aaron Maybin, selected No. 9 overall by the Bills in the 2009 draft, always struggled with maintaining weight and didn't have any measure of success until he was used as a situational pass rusher on third downs with the Jets.

Gregory, it seems, could lean one of two ways. Jason Taylor made a career out of being an artful pass rusher at 240 pounds. Maybin, Dion Jordan and, to a lesser extent, Barkevious Mingo, have not worked out according to plan.

*The latest Around The NFL Podcast features the triumphant return of Dan Hanzus and discusses the biggest mysteries heading into training camp. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) close to being fully cleared for Week 1 vs. Broncos

Coming back from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season, Giants RB Saquon Barkley is set to play in the season opener versus Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Sept. 5

The 49ers are adding an accomplished veteran to their secondary. CB Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Niners, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cowboys G Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in season opener vs. Bucs

With the 2021 season opener just days away, the Cowboys have announced they'll be without one of their starters to begin the year.
news

Tom Brady reveals he contracted COVID-19 shortly after Bucs' SBLV championship boat parade 

As the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to rise, Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals his bout with the virus shortly after the Super Bowl LV championship parade.
news

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 4

The latest NFL news from the final Saturday of the preseason. 
news

Longtime former Steelers player, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at age of 63

Tunch Ilkin, who played for the Steelers from 1980-1992 and earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections, has passed away. He retired from being a Steelers broadcaster in June to focus on his battle with ALS.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Tom Brady's 'longevity' what's most impressive

Tom Brady's ability to win and compete at an elite level year after year is what impresses Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy most. "To be able to do it at such a high level for such a long time, that's what I'm impressed with."
news

Jets S Marcus Maye's contract concerns put 'to the side' for season ahead

Jets safety Marcus Maye has put any concern about playing on the franchise tag behind him and is focused on finding out where he fits in under yet another new coaching regime.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski on what's different for him this year: 'I just feel a lot better'

At this juncture last year, Rob Gronkowski wasn't that far removed from retirement, so it naturally took him some time to find his way back to form with the Buccaneers. He's far more acclimated this time around, though, and "it just feels a lot more efficient this year."
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'definitely ready' for season opener vs. Buccaneers 

Dak Prescott is ready to go after an ankle injury last season and a shoulder ailment this summer, proclaiming that he's "definitely ready" and "excited" for the season opener against the Buccaneers. 
news

Seahawks trade CB Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth to their secondary, acquiring CB ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seahawks for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Seattle had signed Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW