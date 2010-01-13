Can Pro Bowl defensive backs slow down prolific passers?

No player in NFL history has caught more passes in his first two seasons (168) than Colston. This year, Colston is the Saints' leading receiver, averaging 15.3 yards on 70 catches with nine touchdowns. He has great size, and he ran a 4.53 at the 2006 combine at 225 pounds. He is a physical player that has deceptive speed for his size and position. He knows how to use his body against defenders to get position and make catches. He has good jumping ability as well as strength to get off press coverage. Colston is not afraid to make catches over the middle. He has good hands, but will drop passes from time to time.