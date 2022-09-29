Around the NFL

Can Patrick Mahomes see himself playing until he's 45 like Tom Brady? 'I want to play as long as I can play' 

Published: Sep 28, 2022 at 08:46 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Continuing to get the better of opposing defenses and Father Time simultaneously, the 45-years-young Tom Brady is roughly 18 years the elder of Patrick Mahomes as they head into their sixth game starting against each other.

It seems unfathomable that anyone could play as long and at the level that Brady has, but could Mahomes see himself giving it a run and playing until he's 45?

"I want to play as long as I can play, and I can still have a chance to help the team get better," Mahomes said Wednesday, via team transcript. "Obviously, it's hard to play until you're 45 years old, and I don't want to be out there just hanging on. You see what Tom is -- he's still playing at a very high level. I think that's why it's hard for him to kind of give it up – when you're playing at a high level you don't want to leave it."

The NFL all-time king in yards passing and touchdown passes, Brady continues to pile up statistical success as he aims to likewise add on to his record seven Super Bowl wins.

Meanwhile, one-time Super Bowl-winner Mahomes, 27, has nine more seasons on his current contract with the Chiefs and will be 36 in 2031 – the final year of said deal. If Mahomes was to play until he was 45, that would come in the 2040 season. He's on the books to be in Kansas City for autumns to come regardless, so thinking 18 years down the line is a bit much. Nonetheless, if anyone is able to approach Brady's ridiculous numbers and success, Mahomes would seem to be the No. 1 contender.

"I mean it's special to see the things that he's done in this league," Mahomes said. "The way he was able to change the position, the longevity of great success – I mean that's the crazy part – you look at his career and there's never really been a down year. He's always been great and had a great season and found ways to get even better. He's done stuff off the field that hasn't impacted him on the field, but still made his legacy even greater so it's always a great opportunity for me and our team to go up against a great quarterback and really [measure] where our team is at."

It wasn't all that long ago that it seemed Brady wouldn't be playing in Sunday night’s Super Bowl LV rematch. One unretirement later, Brady is ready to lead his Buccaneers against Mahomes and the Chiefs for the first time since their Super Bowl triumph.

It could very well be the last time Mahomes and Brady square off. Brady owns the head-to-head advantage, 3-2 – which includes the 31-9 drubbing in Super Bowl LV.

Storylines surrounding how much longer Brady will play have been swirling for years. For Mahomes, though, he's already thinking about postponing the inevitable for as long as he can – even at 27.

"For me, I'm going to try to keep my body in the best shape possible and as long as they'll let me play and I can play at a high level," he said, "I'll be out there."

Related Content

news

Week 4 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) to undergo surgery, placed on injured reserve

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his injured groin and be placed on injured reserve, coach Brandon Staley told reporters Wednesday.

news

NFL says Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium is contingency site for Chiefs-Buccaneers

NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller said Wednesday that the Buccaneers' scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night is still on track to be held in Tampa, but contingencies are being made.

news

NFL says every indication is concussion protocol was followed with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL confirmed on Wednesday that a review is ongoing into whether the Dolphins followed the league's concussion protocol Sunday when examining a possible head injury for Tua Tagovailoa and said that every indication is that the protocol was followed.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson medically cleared, expected to play Sunday vs. Steelers

Jets QB Zach Wilson has been medically cleared, head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday, saying that he could play Sunday against the Steelers if all continues to go well.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston held out of Wednesday's practice, expected to return Thursday

Jameis Winston (back) and receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not participate in the Saints' practice session in London. Fortunately for New Orleans, the absences weren't too concerning.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Judge says Patriots won't 'turn the offense on its head' with Mac Jones likely out

The Patriots have predictably been mum about exactly how long Mac Jones will be out with his ankle injury, but in the meantime, veteran Brian Hoyer is expected to step in with rookie Bailey Zappe waiting in the wings.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson lead Players of the Week

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson lead the Players of the Week.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'

Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dealing with swelling, no timeline to start throwing

There had been some speculation that Dak Prescott could return in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, but Week 5 versus the L.A. Rams sounds like the earliest at this stage, depending on how the rehab goes.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE