Can New York smother Green Bay's high-flying attack?

In the earlier meeting between these two teams, Eli Manning threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Sounds like a great day, except Rodgers one-upped him with 369 yards and four scoring strikes. Manning has only thrown four touchdown passes in a game once this season -- against the Eagles back in September -- and only three times over the past two years. There's no question in my mind that Manning can deliver a three-touchdown day, especially against a Packers defense that has struggled to get to the passer. In their last three games, the Packers have three sacks in 118 pass attempts (one in every 39 pass plays), so Manning will have time to throw. His main issue will be avoiding interceptions. Green Bay has 31 picks this year and eight of those came in the last three home games.