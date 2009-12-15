Can Manning and Brees rest on their laurels and still be MVP?

How he'll win votes: This is a tough one, because there's no telling exactly how much Manning will play. Colts coach Jim Caldwell said Monday that he would treat Thursday night's game at Jacksonville the same as the previous 13 games, meaning that Manning and other starters will play. That makes sense, because with only two full days of practice, the front-liners would presumably be better prepared to play in a short week than less-experienced backups. But what will happen in the final two games? Caldwell isn't ready to address those plans yet. In all likelihood, Manning will have one final chance to make his case against the Jaguars. Look for him to do some damage to one of the NFL's worst pass defenses, which, in turn, should help his cause. Voters also are likely to be impressed that Manning's success has come despite the departures of Tony Dungy and Marvin Harrison, the NFL's 30th-ranked running game, and a multitude of injuries on both sides of the ball. Where would the Colts be without Manning? Probably nowhere near the playoffs, let alone 13-0.