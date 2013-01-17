Can Kelly succeed in NFL, Philadelphia with no pro experience?

Oregon coach Chip Kelly went back to the Eagles after initially declining. Now, a guy with no NFL experience takes over for one of the more respected coaches -- and a team with issues.
Good hire. My position on the matter is evolving and so is the game. The hiring of Chip Kelly is but one of the tell-tale signs. The line between college and pro ball is getting more blurry by the day.
Schematically yes. Organizationally, we'll see. We thought the same about Steve Spurrier and Bobby Petrino. Great offensive minds. Not much stomach for a lot of the other things the job requires.
If college quarterbacks are pro-ready, then why not? If pro coaches are borrowing from college coaches, then why not?
If Bill Belichick is soliciting advice from Chip Kelly, then why not? Now maybe Kelly should call Belichick and ask what to do with Nick Foles and Michael Vick.
Right about that. Dicey QB situation for sure. The key thing for Kelly is to hire coaches with NFL experience. That's where the huge discrepancies between college and pro ball show up.
Whoever he goes with at quarterback, he's got some spread-able weapons: DeSean Jackson, Shady McCoy and Jeremy Maclin.
Yes he does. They haven't helped win ball games the past two seasons, though. Got to fix the OL and a defense that's really been a mess.
It's a new day. Kelly isn't the Old Ball Coach. And he is no Lou Holtz. One question, though. Am I cynical to think that the NCAA could've had anything to do with this? Nah. Goodnight.
Nope. You aren't the only one thinking Kelly is getting out at the right time. We'll see. If things do get hot in Eugene, they won't be nearly as scalding as it will in Philly if he flops.