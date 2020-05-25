Can Joe Burrow be a winner as a Bengals rookie?

Since the start of the current century, 34 of those aforementioned 50 rookie quarterbacks had losing records, per NFL Research. The last to produce a winning mark was Dak Prescott with the Cowboys in 2016. While Burrow comes with a more celebrated resume than Prescott emerged from college with, the Bengals realistically have a larger hill to take than the 2016 Cowboys did.

Then again, it's been done before.

The last quarterback to do it in the AFC North was one Andy Dalton in 2011. As a rookie Red Rifle, Dalton produced a 9-7 record for the Bengals, beginning every game that season starting under center.

Regardless of wins and losses, if Burrow becomes the Bengals starter in his first season out, it will be another seldom-seen occurrence in Cincinnati.

Though the Bengals have been around since 1968, Dalton is the first and thus far only quarterback to start five or more games in his rookie campaign.

With the Bengals quarterback room likely the least experienced in the league, chances are Burrow can and will become the second Bengals rookie QB to get five or more starts.