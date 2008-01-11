Can Jaguars exploit Patriots' perceived weakness?

"Everybody gets blocked by somebody," Belichick said. "It's just a question of how they scheme it, how they set it up and so you're going to have to defeat a block and then you're to have to tackle the guy with the ball, whoever that happens to be. It comes down to playing with good technique, playing with good leverage, doing a good job of tackling, everybody fitting in the right spot in their gaps and playing good team run defense. Six guys could do a good job. (If) one guy doesn't, that's the gap the runner hits, they have a play, so it doesn't really make any difference what the over five or six guys, or seven, however many it is that are involved in the play (do)."