Can double-digit touchdown RBs repeat in 2016?

Between 2006 and 2014, the NFL has seen a total of 45 running backs score double-digit touchdowns for the first time at the pro level. That list includes a diverse group of players that range from Le'Ron McClain to Le'Veon Bell. Of those 45 runners, 30 (or 67 percent) failed to score 10 or more touchdowns the following season. We're not talking about the curtain jerkers either, as superstars the likes of Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy and Matt Forte saw their totals fall. Keep that in mind before you argue how great Gurley, Miller, Johnson and Freeman are and will continue to be as touchdown producers in the stat sheets.