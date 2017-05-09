Around the NFL

Can Donte Moncrief be one of the NFL's better WRs?

Published: May 09, 2017 at 06:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Indianapolis Colts receiver Donte Moncrief enters a contract year coming off an injury-riddled, disappointing 2016 campaign.

The 6-foot-2 receiver earned just 30 receptions for 307 yards in nine games last season, but put up seven touchdowns. New Colts receivers coach Sanjay Lal believes Moncrief can break out in 2017.

"I don't know how he was coached, what was demanded of him in the past," Lal said Tuesday, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. "All I know is with me, it's a blank slate. And I see this piece of clay that can be one of the better receivers in the league. He has all the tools."

Moncrief owns the size, speed, tackle-breaking ability and sideline-catch acumen to star opposite T.Y. Hilton in the Colts' offense. The 23-year-old remains one of Indy's best red-zone weapons, something sorely missed when he was out last season. His improved route-running over the course of his three-year campaign, to go along with his physical tools, could earn Moncrief a big season, if he stays healthy.

Moncrief is slated to start opposite Hilton, with newly signed Kamar Aiken set to push former first-round pick Phillip Dorsett for the third receiver role. If Andrew Luck stays healthy and Moncrief lives up to Lal's praise, the Colts can return to their high-flying ways of 2014.

