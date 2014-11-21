Around the NFL

Can DeMarco Murray survive 400 carries?

Published: Nov 21, 2014 at 02:00 AM

The message is simple, and hasn't changed much over the past decade.

James Saxon, currently the running backs coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has overseen two of the most rigorous single seasons for ball carriers in NFL history: 2012, when Adrian Peterson had 348 carries for a career-high 2,097 yards (including 22 more in the playoffs) and 2006, when Larry Johnson set the NFL record for most carries ever in one regular season, with 416.

On both occasions, he did not attempt to lighten the road ahead. Both running backs knew they were offensive focal points, a dying breed in a sport that can now win with finesse more than ever. Both received a version of the same talk.

"I used to tell those guys, every time you carry the ball in the NFL, every time, you take one day off your life," Saxon said. "So, you should try to minimize the number of people that tackle you."

He laughed because sometimes that is all you can do. No NFL team begins the season hoping to have a running back with more than 350 attempts, a feat that has occurred fewer than 60 times. Hinging a long-term game plan on those odds would be statistically irresponsible.

Yet, sometimes it just happens, with a string of people crossing their fingers along the way.

Saxon is speaking to add perspective. DeMarco Murray of the Dallas Cowboys is on pace for 390 carries, just 26 shy of Johnson's record. He would be the just the second running back in the past decade to crack the top 10. With four cold-weather outdoor games remaining in Dallas' final six, there's a long shot that he could actually break the record. It is highly unlikely that Dallas would be sitting atop the NFC East without him.

Like an increased attention to pitch counts in baseball, touches for running backs are starting to be managed, even if the progress is slow. Workload factors into free agency decisions and even collegiate draft status more than ever, according to several league executives.

That's what makes Murray's 2014 season so intriguing.

"I don't think that anyone would consciously say that that was the direction we were trying to go in," Saxon said of the Chiefs in 2006. "But it's just one of those things that occurs."

NFL Media's Terrell Davis survived his most grueling season by treating his body the way one might handle the restoration of a sports car. There was an adjustment each day -- a somewhat eccentric process that involved the installation of home equipment and the utilization of more than a half dozen doctors and trainers.

In a recent interview, he detailed what a late-season week might look like (Davis actually has Johnson's record beat if postseason carries are factored in. When playoff carries are added, only Atlanta's Jamal Anderson has more).

Sunday: Postgame ice bath at the facility.

Monday: Ice bath in his Denver-area home, which he had specially installed, appointment with a chiropractor.

Tuesday: Massage from personal in-home masseuse.

Wednesday: Massage at the facility, appointment with bio-mechanic expert.

Thursday/Friday: Acupuncture to take care of the lingering migraines.

Friday/Saturday: A second appointment with a team masseuse.

Sunday: Pregame hot tub.

Back then, the knowledge of player injuries was not as sophisticated as it was now, nor was the popularized theory of a running back platoon. Davis' head coach, Mike Shanahan, had a zone blocking scheme that was corralling defenses into one chunk play after another. There was little reason to deviate.

At season's end in 1998, Derek Loville was the only other running back with significant carries. He had just a few more than John Elway and Bubby Brister.

In short: Davis needed all the help he could get to make it through that year. He is watching Murray with an appreciation that only few backs can understand. In Dallas, there is a similar split between carries. Murray's backup, Joseph Randle, has 29 and Lance Dunbar has 19.

"You really just can't look beyond the next game," Davis said. "If you prepare for the next game as best you can physically, it becomes a season in itself."

Coming off his bye and heading into a Sunday night matchup against the New York Giants, Murray said he's not going to hesitate down the stretch. Though a myriad of factors are working against him, he intends to keep up the breakneck pace of a league-high 123.3 yards per game.

"I'm ready," Murray said earlier this week, via ESPN Dallas. "Like I've said before, whatever they ask me to do I'm going to do it times 10. It's going to be an exciting next couple of weeks for us."

Of course, Murray has never finished a 16-game season before.

But around him, there exists a fraternity of players and coaches that are curious to see if he can do it; not only finish the season strong but sustain a pace that would leave him as one of the busiest players in recent NFL history.

When asked for advice, Davis recommended a version his non-stop regiment.

"You can't control what happens on the field, but what you can control is how you handle your body before a game and leading up to a game," Davis said. "Make sure you are as close to 100 percent as possible. Whatever you have to do, massages, acupuncture, try them all. Get your body to peak performance."

Saxon was more recognizable of the odds at hand, knowing that it really isn't up to the player at this point.

"You have to be in the right place with the right time," he said.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Chiefs-Raiders and reacts to the drama in D.C. as well as Adrian Peterson's suspension. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Texans' win over Patriots

DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and the Texans notched a victory in their preseason over the host Patriots. 
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud besieged by Patriots pass rush in preseason debut

Though the Texans got the "W" in their preseason opener against the Patriots, No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud was hit early and often during his first NFL action and never got into a rhythm. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson to start in preseason opener vs. Bills

First-round quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ will start for the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Thursday. 
news

Bengals DT D.J. Reader has 'no idea' who Packers OL Elgton Jenkins is after scuffle

Following a scuffle during Wednesday's Packers-Bengals scrimmage, Cincy DT D.J. Reader said he had no idea who two-time Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins was. 
news

Aaron Donald, Rams have 'something to prove' in 2023: 'It's a brand new year'

Thanks to a massively disappointing 2022 campaign and a quiet offseason, Aaron Donald and the Rams are flying completely under the radar in 2023.
news

DE Shaq Lawson on where he fits in with Bills: 'I'm the dog. I'm bringing that juice every day'

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson is gearing up for the second year of his second stint in Buffalo, hoping to make his mark as part of a defense that has ranked top two or better in scoring three times since 2019.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' advice to Panthers QB Bryce Young: 'Be gentle with yourself. It's a long journey'

Wednesday's joint practice between the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers brought together Aaron Rodgers and Bryce Young -- the league's elder statesman at quarterback and this year's No. 1 overall pick.
news

Myles Jack considered becoming electrician, plumber before signing with Eagles

Eagles LB Myles Jack details an offseason where he considered becoming an electrician or plumber as a free agent before Philadelphia called this week. 
news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt leaves Indianapolis without deal

Although an offer was made by the Indianapolis Colts to free-agent RB Kareem Hunt, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons embracing move to safety: 'I feel a little more free'

The Arizona Cardinals selected Isaiah Simmons, an incredible athlete without a traditional fit, because of what might be possible. After three seasons, though, Simmons is changing positions under Jonathan Gannon, moving from linebacker to safety.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield to start first preseason game; Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill eyes 2,000-yard mark

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More