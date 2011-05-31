Can Cutler actually take a fantasy team the distance?

Cutler sprained a ligament in his knee in the second quarter, tried to play through it, but was unable to continue for long into the second half. Trouble was, Cutler didn't look especially hobbled (likely because of a painkiller administered at halftime), so the critics pounced. Cutler was quitting. Or sulking. Or just plain letting down his team. Fans, analysts -- even opposing players via their Twitter accounts -- piled on. You'd have thought Cutler had done more damage to Chicago than Mrs. O'Leary's cow.