Can Cowboys stay in playoff race without Dez Bryant?

Terrance Williams, slot receiver Cole Beasley and tight end Jason Witten all fit perfectly in their current roles as supporting players. But Williams lacks the chops to be a No. 1 wideout, Beasley is best left in the slot, and Witten is not the same receiver he was nearly a decade ago lining up next to Terrell Owens. Romo was so good last year in part because he had to do less. His 435 pass attempts were a career low for a full season, more than 200 below his 2012 total. He will now have to throw more this season, but without Bryant's services. That leaves Romo exposed to more potential for injury.