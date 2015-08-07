Can 'Chan Gailey Ball' save Geno Smith in New York?

"The quarterback has to do his job and make the read," Reggie Ball, a former Gailey quarterback at Georgia Tech, told Around The NFL. "Then, the quarterback has to do his job and get the ball out quick. Then, the quarterback has to put the ball where it's supposed to be. So, it's not difficult at all. It's pretty much -- it's a prototype pro-style offense. It's not going to be too creative, but at the same time, if everybody does their job, it's going to be very efficient."