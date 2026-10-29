Can Broncos atone for brutal Week 1 loss vs. Chiefs? It starts with slowing Kenneth Walker III

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Members of the Denver Broncos' defense had not even stepped onto the chartered plane for their quiet flight home when they began poring over the ugly tape. A 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs had been a disaster class in tackling. Denver had whiffed on 28 tackles as Kenneth Walker III, in his first game as Kansas City's prized new running back, piled up 173 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Players immediately watched the film on the bus ride to the airport, identifying the mistakes that led to far too many uncharacteristic breakdowns.

But when the Broncos gathered Wednesday morning, beginning preparation for Sunday's rematch against the Chiefs, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had no interest in harping on the mistakes of that September night in Kansas City, Mo.

"It's easy to sit back here, looking back on it, and say, 'We sucked. We gave up 31 points and all that stuff,' but you have to find the good, too, and then build off of that," linebacker Alex Singleton said Wednesday, hours after he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his 19-tackle, one-sack performance in Sunday's win against the Arizona Cardinals. "That's what was really nice with VJ this morning. He started with, 'Don't just put your head down and think, '(The team) is coming to town that scored 31 on us. That wasn't who we are.'"

The Broncos (5-2), winners of three straight and firmly on the heels of the Chiefs (5-1) in the AFC West, are eager to show they are not the team that flailed on both sides of the ball in that "Monday Night Football" opener -- and there's no downplaying the stakes of Sunday's game for Denver. A victory would put the Broncos into first place in the division. It would be a notable feat, even at this juncture of the season, given the Chiefs were undefeated just last week before their Sunday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks. A win would give the Broncos, according to The Athletic's playoff projection simulator, a roughly 50 percent chance of winning the division for a second straight season.

A loss wouldn't significantly damage Denver's hopes of making the playoffs. The Broncos would still have a 61 percent chance of making the postseason field, according to our model. They would face much longer odds, though, of winning the West and earning the home playoff game that comes with it. A Chiefs victory would make them 4-0 in division games and would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Broncos, who would fall to 1-2 in West matchups.

"Is this a must-win game to win the division?" said Broncos coach Sean Payton, who last season led Denver to its first AFC West title in a decade. "I would say it probably isn't because there is so much season left. But it would be easier to win the division if we win this game. … We're going to play in bigger games, but this is the next one, and I'm sure they're looking at it the same way."

Walker is the NFL's second-leading rusher through seven weeks (701 yards) and leads ball carriers with a per-carry average of 5.8 yards. His 4.1 yards per rush after contact (second behind the Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson) is a testament to the tackle-breaking ability that was all over the film against the Broncos. His biggest play came on a fourth-and-1 play early in the third quarter. Walker took the handoff from Patrick Mahomes, saw the Broncos collapsing the interior of the offensive line, bounced outside, stiff-armed cornerback Riley Moss and burned up the field for a 60-yard touchdown. He broke another tackle attempt by safety Brandon Jones for good measure before crossing into the end zone.

"It's getting back to the fundamentals," Singleton said, "and playing the way we know we play and doing that this weekend."

The Chiefs' first loss coincided with Walker's quietest performance of the season. He rushed for 36 yards on 14 carries after rushing for at least 70 yards in each of the previous five games and at least 117 yards in four of them. Seattle, the team for whom Walker played during the first four seasons of his career, largely cut off the bounce-back lanes that the running back exploited to great success against the Broncos and others and forced him to settle for the yards he could find inside the tackles.

"When you look at crossover film, you're always like, 'All right, who attacked him best? Who defended him?'" Payton said. "You're more attentive to those games. So obviously it's a real good defense, talking about Seattle. So there are certain things that carry over maybe structurally, and then other things maybe that don't, relative to the scheme."

The Broncos have started to rediscover their rhythm as a run defense after their early struggles, which came against three of the NFL's top backs in Walker, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten and the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams. Denver ranks No. 6 in TruMedia's defensive rush success metric dating to Week 4.

The Broncos have also reverted offensively to a unit that protects the quarterback and protects the ball. Bo Nix threw an interception, was sacked four times and put the ball on the ground three times against the Chiefs in Week 1. The Broncos since then have given up only five sacks -- tied with Kansas City for the fewest in the NFL in that stretch -- and Nix has added only two more interceptions in those six games.

It will take more than simply not turning the ball over or keeping Nix upright to beat the Chiefs, of course. But the Broncos know their long list of mistakes in Week 1 doesn't represent who they've become as they've risen to contender status under Payton. No team in the NFL has more regular-season wins since the start of the 2025 season than Denver's 19. Another victory Sunday will put the Broncos back in the driver's seat for the AFC West crown.

"What I've learned over the past is you can't play the same game twice," Nix said. "That's going to be a completely different game than what Sunday's game is going to be, and you have to play it as such. You have to show up with a different mentality and just compete and just do what you can to have a different outcome than last time."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.