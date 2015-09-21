Around the NFL

Can Brandon Weeden keep Cowboys alive in NFC East?

Published: Sep 21, 2015 at 05:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The fate of the Dallas Cowboys now rests in the hands of Brandon Weeden.

That reality alone is enough to scare the fan base, but the backup to Tony Romo -- expected to miss eight weeks with a fractured left clavicle -- isn't worried about his Q Rating.

"I've got to be ready," Weeden said after Sunday's 20-10 win over the Eagles, per the team's official website. "Whether it's a stubbed toe or an injury like that, you've got to be ready at all times."

It's a statement spit out, like pull-string dolls, by every backup league-wide: I've got to be prepared to take the field.

But the Cowboys are in desperate shape, having lost their star receiver Dez Bryant and franchise quarterback in back-to-back tilts. Their 2-0 record won't last long unless we see a vastly different version of Weeden than what the passer showed in compiling a 5-16 record over three-plus seasons.

Twenty of those starts came with a talent-bereft Browns club that crumbled under Weeden's penchant for bizarre throws and ghastly turnovers, but Cowboys coach Jason Garrett expressed supreme confidence in his 31-year-old backup after Weeden's 7-of-7 passing performance against the Eagles:

"Brandon came in and did a really nice job. He's a professional. He's ready for that opportunity," Garrett said. "He came in, he had poise, he had composure. He ran the offense and made the plays when we needed to make them. I thought everyone else on offense rallied around him, too."

They'll need to from here. Weeden marched into Week 2 with the second-lowest Total QBR over the past four seasons of any passer in the league outside of Blake Bortles, a 23-year-old arm just beginning his NFL story.

It's not just the severe downgrade in physical traits. Weeden was the first to acknowledge that Romo is "essentially another coach on the field" in how he "gets guys lined up, does all the right things, extremely savvy, smart and in my opinion a very, very elite quarterback."

Conversely, Weeden hits the scene with a strong arm, but a shaky 27-to-28 touchdown-to-pick ratio that tells the tale of his shaky accuracy and questionable decision-making at the pro level. The weight falls squarely on the Cowboys' committee-based ground game and upstart defense to bail out a passer who has never effectively carried a team.

Back in July, we ranked Weeden 19th in our list of the top 32 backup quarterbacks. He has plenty of doubters based on the flaky game tape he's produced since the Browns mistakenly made him the No. 22 pick of the 2012 NFL Draft. If he can keep the Cowboys afloat, he'll surprise the masses and go a long way toward rewriting the narrative around his milquetoast career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: Sean Payton's comments on Nathaniel Hackett-era Broncos 'way out of line'

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers got a word in on Sean Payton's negative comments on the Nathaniel Hackett-led Broncos, saying the current Broncos coach "needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth."

news

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula attends first practice since 2022 cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula, who has been out of the public eye since suffering a cardiac arrest in June of 2022, was in attendance for Sunday's practice.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Vikings, Danielle Hunter agree to terms on new one-year deal worth up to $20 million

The Minnesota Vikings and pass rusher Danielle Hunter have agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $20 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.

news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon cracks down on avoiding training camp fights: 'It's a non-negotiable'

The Cardinals are fighting against the odds after going 4-13 last season while losing quarterback Kyler Murray to an ACL tear that still has no timetable for return. According to head coach Jonathan Gannon, one place the fighting will not carry over is between teammates.

news

Eagles' Darius Slay has 'great understanding' with Matt Patricia: 'Me and him talked man to man'

The history between Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and new senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia is apparently water under the bridge they hope leads to a Super Bowl.

news

Rams RB Sony Michel retiring after five NFL seasons

Rams running back Sony Michel informed head coach Sean McVay on Saturday morning that he has decided to retire, ending both his second stint with the Rams and his stay in the NFL.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor requests trade following meeting with owner Jim Irsay

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor formally requested a trade following a meeting with owner Jim Irsay on the team bus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

news

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Saturday

NFL.com's Nick Shook provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Saturday.

news

Eagles reveal Kelly green throwback uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles revealed their highly anticipated Kelly green throwback uniforms on Saturday via social media.

news

Dolphins signing CB Eli Apple to one-year contract in wake of Jalen Ramsey injury

With star corner Jalen Ramsey on the shelf until December, the Miami Dolphins added some veteran depth to the secondary. Cornerback Eli Apple is signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce says he's got to 'be a better leader' after practice scuffle

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce apologized on social media on Saturday after getting into a practice scuffle for a second consecutive day.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More