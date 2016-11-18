Can Big Ben list every Browns QB he faced? 'No chance'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has plenty to say about the decades-long quarterback quandary in Cleveland.
Admitting this week that he was "blown away" by the Browns passing on Eagles rookie Carson Wentz in the draft, Big Ben could only marvel at the cavalcade of Cleveland passers he's faced since entering the league in 2004.
Roethlisberger was able to rattle off a handful of names -- Bruce Gradkowski, Josh McCown, Robert Griffin III and Colt McCoy -- acknowledging that "it felt like it was almost a different one every time."
Big Ben didn't actually face Griffin, but he will battle a fresh challenger on Sunday in the form of rookie Cody Kessler.
Roethlisberger knows this long-running calamity under center could have been avoided had then-coach Butch Davis and the Browns not ignored him in the 2004 draft.
"When Cleveland passed on me, technically my hometown team, that was it,"Big Ben said last offseason, "I couldn't wait to have a team and play the Browns at some point."
Derek Anderson
Charlie Frye
Colt McCoy
Brian Hoyer
Jeff Garcia
Jason Campbell
Johnny Manziel
Thaddeus Lewis
Seneca Wallace
Bruce Gradkowski
Brady Quinn
Austin Davis