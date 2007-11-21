Can anyone beat the Patriots? Maybe the State Farm babe!

As we saw in the previous Game of the Century, the Colts had the Patriots right where they wanted them -- down by 10 with nine minutes to go. But Indianapolis' pass rusher extraordinaire Dwight Freeney came out of the game for a brief breather and Brady and the Patriots immediately struck - firing one halfway down the field to Randy Moss, a lengthy completion made possible by the lack of pass rush thanks to Freeney needing a dose of oxygen. Well, as we all know, Freeney is now done for the year. Should the Colts even get the rematch we're all anticipating, they will be severely handicapped to stop Brady. Even if they have Marvin Harrison in the mix at full strength, you could make a good case that the Colts team the Patriots see in the playoffs in New England may not be as good as the Colts team they saw - and beat - in Indianapolis.